What's the story

Lentils make a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in various dishes.

Loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, lentils are a staple in many vegetarian diets.

However, since they absorb flavors well, lentils can be turned into delicious meals that cater to different tastes.

Here are five creative ways to add lentils into your cooking routine, both in terms of variety and nutrition.