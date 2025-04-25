5 creative lentil recipes you need to try today
What's the story
Lentils make a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in various dishes.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, lentils are a staple in many vegetarian diets.
However, since they absorb flavors well, lentils can be turned into delicious meals that cater to different tastes.
Here are five creative ways to add lentils into your cooking routine, both in terms of variety and nutrition.
Stuffed peppers
Lentil stuffed bell peppers
Lentil stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful, nutritious meal option.
Cook lentils until tender and mix them with sauteed onions, garlic, tomatoes, and spices of your choice.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with the lentil mixture. Bake until soft but still hold their shape.
Not only is this dish visually stunning, it is also packed with flavor and nutrients.
Veggie burgers
Lentil veggie burgers
Lentil veggie burgers make a wholesome substitute to regular patties.
Mix cooked lentils with breadcrumbs, grated carrots, finely chopped onions, and spices such as cumin or paprika for flavor.
Shape the mixture into patties and cook on a skillet until both sides are golden brown.
These can be served on buns or as a part of salad for a filling meal.
Lentil soup
Spicy lentil soup
Spicy lentil soup is just what you need to warm up on cooler days.
Start off by sauteing onions, garlic, ginger, and chili in some oil before tossing in vegetable broth and rinsed lentils.
Let the soup simmer till the lentils soften.
Toss in some spinach or kale for added nutrition before serving hot with bread or rice on the side.
Fresh salad
Lentil salad with fresh herbs
A fresh herb-infused lentil salad is an excellent light meal or side dish.
Just cook green or brown lentils till they're just tender; drain excess water once you're done cooking them thoroughly.
Toss them together with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, parsley leaves, mint leaves along with lemon juice dressing.
This refreshing salad goes well alongside grilled vegetables.
Curried stew
Curried lentil stew
Curried lentil stew brings bold flavors together effortlessly. Saute onion pieces along with minced garlic cloves until fragrant; add curry powder followed by coconut milk and vegetable stock. Stir through red split lentils allowing everything to simmer gently until a thickened consistency is achieved. Serve over steamed basmati rice, garnished with cilantro sprigs if desired.