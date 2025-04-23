Lazy afternoon? This simple tea ritual can fix it
What's the story
Afternoon tea rituals can be a fun way to re-energize and recharge yourself during the day.
While the rituals are often associated with relaxation and socializing, they can also give you a much-needed energy lift.
By adding certain practices to your afternoon tea routine, you could enhance mental alertness and physical vitality.
Here are five ways to make your afternoon tea time an energy booster.
Tea selection
Choose energizing teas
Choosing the right kind of tea is essential for an energizing experience.
Go for teas that have natural caffeine like green or black tea. These teas not only provide a light caffeine kick but also have antioxidants that benefit health overall.
Herbal teas like ginseng or ginger can also energize you without making you jittery.
Snack pairing
Incorporate light snacks
Pairing your tea with light snacks can do wonders in keeping your energy levels afloat all afternoon long.
Go for options like nuts, seeds, or whole-grain crackers, which are packed with protein and fiber.
These healthy snacks do a great job in keeping blood sugar levels stable, thus curbing the dreaded post-lunch energy dip.
Adding these to your tea ritual can make a world of difference.
Mindful drinking
Practice mindful sipping
Mindful sipping is all about being present while you relish your cup of tea.
This technique relaxes you and cuts down stress levels drastically, which ultimately saves energy for later activities.
From slow sips to relishing every flavor note and concentrating on deep breathing, you can make the most out of your tea ritual's calming effect.
It not just makes your tea experience special but also improves well-being.
Atmosphere setting
Create a relaxing environment
Creating a calming environment is the key to making the most of the restorative power of your afternoon tea ritual.
Choose soft lighting and play soothing music or enjoy the sounds of nature to set a peaceful atmosphere.
This calm setting is a major contributor to the reduction of stress hormones in the body, which makes you feel more energized and rejuvenated afterward.
Physical activity
Engage in light stretching
Incorporating light stretching exercises during your tea break can stimulate circulation and increase alertness.
Simple stretches like neck rolls or shoulder shrugs relieve tension built up from sitting at a desk all day.
This physical activity complements the mental refreshment provided by your afternoon tea ritual.