From smoothies to puddings: 5 ways to enjoy chia seeds
What's the story
From smoothies to puddings, chia seeds can be used in a wide variety of snacks.
Loaded with fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds are a powerhouse of health benefits.
If you want a quick breakfast option or a healthy snack for mid-day munching, chia seeds can come to your rescue.
Here are five easy recipes that show how versatile chia seeds can be.
Pudding
Chia pudding delight
Chia pudding is an easy-to-make snack that needs fewer ingredients.
Mix two tablespoons of chia seeds with one cup of almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice. Add a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Mix well and refrigerate overnight. By the time you wake up, you will have a creamy pudding to relish with fresh fruits or nuts on top.
Jam
Berry chia jam
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to store-bought jams, you can try making berry chia jam at home.
Mash one cup of mixed berries in a saucepan on medium heat until they break down into a sauce-like consistency.
Stir in two tablespoons of chia seeds and let it simmer for about ten minutes until thickened.
Once cool, this jam can be kept in the fridge for up to one week.
Energy bars
Chia seed energy bars
To make homemade energy bars, combine one cup of oats with half a cup each of peanut butter and honey.
For added texture and flavor, toss in some chopped nuts and dried fruits along with two tablespoons of chia seeds.
Spread the mixture into an even layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, refrigerate until firm, and cut into bars.
Smoothie boost
Green smoothie boost
Enhance your green smoothie by adding chia seeds for extra nutrition without altering its taste significantly.
Blend together one banana, half an avocado, one handful spinach leaves, half-cup almond milk (or any preferred liquid), along with two teaspoons each flaxseeds and soaked-chilled chia seeds till smooth consistency achieved!
This nutrient-packed drink makes a perfect breakfast option when you're short on time but need something filling yet light.
Muffins
Lemon Chia Muffins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mix one and half cups flour, one-half cup sugar, one teaspoon baking powder, and one-quarter teaspoon salt.
In a separate bowl, whisk one-third cup melted coconut oil, juice/zest of two lemons, and applesauce if vegan.
Combine, fold in two tablespoons chia seeds, spoon into tins, and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden.