What's the story

Nut butters are an extremely versatile and nutritious addition to any vegetarian diet.

They provide a rich source of protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients.

Available in a variety of options, each with its own unique flavor and texture, nut butters can take your meals or snacks to the next level in several ways.

From spreading them on toast to blending them into smoothies, these vegetarian-friendly nut butters are definitely worth a try.