Your 5-day itinerary to Rajasthan
What's the story
Rajasthan is famous for its magnificent forts and palaces but did you know it also has a green side?
This five-day itinerary takes you away from the historical places to get a glimpse of the natural beauty of this colorful state.
From tranquil lakes to lush hills, Rajasthan's green cover makes for a refreshing change from its dry deserts.
Here's your nature's getaway!
Udaipur
Day 1: Udaipur's tranquil lakes
Start your journey from Udaipur, also known as the "City of Lakes."
Spend your day discovering Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake.
These water bodies are surrounded by lush gardens and host boat rides to give you a closer view of their scenic beauty.
The city's greenery is enhanced by the Aravalli Hills in the background, making it a perfect setting to relax and click pictures.
Mount Abu
Day 2: Mount Abu's hill retreat
On day two, make your way to Mount Abu, Rajasthan's sole hill station. Famous for its pleasant weather and rich biodiversity, it is dotted with several wildlife sanctaries.
Take a serene boat ride at Nakki Lake or trek through the thick forests of Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary.
The sanctuary is home to many plant species and offers glimpses of animals like leopards and sloth bears.
Ranthambore
Day 3: Ranthambore National Park adventure
Day three transports you to Ranthambore National Park, India's largest national park famous for its tigers.
Go on a safari to see these magnificent beasts in their natural habitat along with other wildlife like deer and peacocks.
The park's terrain, dotted with deciduous forests and grasslands, makes it a perfect place for nature lovers.
Keoladeo Ghana
Day 4: Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary exploration
Travel next to Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary in Bharatpur on day four.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a paradise for birdwatchers and photographers, with over 370 species recorded annually.
The tranquil surroundings and chirping sounds create a unique atmosphere, offering unforgettable memories long after your departure.