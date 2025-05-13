Mango + basil: Your new favorite summer salad combo
What's the story
You can never go wrong with basil and mango salads.
The sweet and tangy flavor of mangoes, along with the aromatic and slightly peppery taste of basil, can create the most refreshing dish for summer.
This combination not only tastes great but also adds nutritional value making it an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy a light yet tasty meal during the warmer months.
Mango selection
Choosing the right mango
Choosing the right kind of mango is important to get the flavor balance right in your salad.
Choose ripe mangoes that are firm but a little soft to touch.
Varieties like alphonso or ataulfo are sweet and rich in flavor, making them a great pair with basil.
Make sure the mangoes aren't blemished or have dark spots to ensure freshness.
Ingredient harmony
Pairing basil with other ingredients
While basil and mango make for the star of this salad, adding other elements can make it more appealing as a whole.
You may add some fresh greens like spinach or arugula, which give a mild base for the star flavors to shine.
Nuts like almonds or walnuts can give you a crunchy texture, while a sprinkle of feta cheese adds creaminess without overpowering other elements.
Dressing options
Dressing ideas for enhanced flavor
The dressing also plays an integral role in tying everything together in your salad.
A simple vinaigrette made with olive oil, lime juice, honey, and salt can accentuate both basil's herbaceous notes and mango's sweetness.
If you like a little more zing, adding ginger or chili flakes can give an exciting kick without overpowering delicate flavors.
Salad presentation
Presentation tips for visual appeal
Presentation is everything when you are serving salads with colorful ingredients like basil and mango.
Neatly arrange sliced mangoes atop the mixed greens before evenly sprinkling chopped basil leaves over them.
To make the dish pretty and add taste contrast in every bite-sized portion served at parties or family lunches etc—garnish plates with edible flowers like nasturtiums alongside colorful bell peppers cut into thin strips if guests attending these occasions desire.