Though Germany is home to some of the world's most popular tourist places, many of these spots are overcrowded and may not live up to the hype.

Instead of following the regular tourist trail, try exploring lesser-known gems nearby.

The hidden treasures will give you the same experience without the crowd, letting you enjoy a more authentic and peaceful visit.

Here's all about underrated places near Germany's famous attractions that'll be worth your time.