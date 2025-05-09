What's the story

Ice climbing provides a unique, thrilling opportunity to explore some of the world's most gorgeous glaciers.

The adventure sport combines the challenge of climbing icy surfaces with the stunning views of pristine nature, making it an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts.

From the towering peaks of the Alps to the remote landscapes of Patagonia, ice climbing destinations offer diverse terrains and challenges.

Here are some must-visit spots around the globe promising exhilarating ice climbing adventures.