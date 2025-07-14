India's retail inflation falls to 6-year-low of 2.1% in June

India's retail inflation, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), has hit a six-year-low of 2.1% in June, a sharp decline from May's rate of 2.82%. Notably, inflation has also stayed below the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's medium-term target of 4% for fifth straight month, and under upper limit of 6% for eighth consecutive month. The drastic drop is mainly due to positive base effects and lower inflation rates in major food categories and products like meat and fish.

Food prices CFPI declines across India The All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recorded a year-on-year (YoY) inflation rate of -1.06% in June 2025, against the same month last year. The decline was observed across both rural and urban areas with rates of -0.92% and -1.22%, respectively, indicating a nationwide trend in falling food prices.

Sector-wise impact Rural inflation at 1.72%; urban housing costs rise In rural India, the CPI inflation rate for June 2025 was 1.72%, down from May's rate of 2.59%. Urban India also witnessed a decline, with the CPI inflation rate dropping to 2.56% in June from May's 3.12%. However, housing costs in urban areas saw a slight increase with an annual rise of 3.24% for the same month, up from May's rate of 3.16%.