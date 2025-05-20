What's the story

Fenugreek is a kitchen staple and well-known for its aromatic and slightly bitter taste.

This versatile herb can elevate any ordinary dish to a culinary masterpiece.

From seeds to leaves, everything about fenugreek has something unique to offer in terms of taste, enhancing your recipes.

Here are five such unique dishes that highlight the finesse of fenugreek, giving a delightful twist to your meals.