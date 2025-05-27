Attending a video call? Follow these rules
What's the story
Today, video conferences have become an integral part of our professional and personal lives.
With remote work on the rise, acing the conversation etiquette in these virtual meetings has become all the more important.
It is only with effective communication that our meetings can remain productive and respectful.
Here's how to maintain proper etiquette during video conferences.
Eye contact
Maintain eye contact virtually
Maintaining eye contact during a video conference can be tricky but is essential for effective communication.
Place your camera at eye level to establish a natural line of sight with other participants.
This helps in conveying attentiveness and involvement in the conversation.
Don't look at your own image or get distracted by other things on the screen to appear focused and interested in the discussion.
Clear language
Use clear and concise language
Using clear and concise language is crucial during video conferences to prevent misunderstandings.
Speak slowly, and articulate your words clearly so that everyone can follow along without any hassle.
Avoid using jargon or complex terms unless required, as they may confuse some participants.
If you have to use technical terms, give brief explanations to make sure everyone understands the context.
Active listening
Practice active listening skills
Active listening is the key to successful communication in video conferences.
Show that you're engaged by nodding occasionally or using verbal affirmations like "I see" or "I understand."
Avoid interrupting others while they speak; instead, wait for them to finish before responding.
Taking notes can also help you stay focused on what others are saying without losing track of important points.
Background noise
Minimize background noise distractions
Minimizing background noise is essential for professionalism in video conferences. Choose a quiet place to not disturb the meeting.
Headphones with built-in mics can also reduce ambient noise significantly.
And, when you're not speaking, mute yourself to stop your microphone from picking up unwanted sounds.
This way, others can easily share their thoughts, ideas.