Amazing life lessons from 'A Wrinkle in Time'
What's the story
A Wrinkle in Time is not just an engaging story, it is a novel that offers so much more.
From courage to love, to even self-discovery, the book offers profound life lessons that resonate with all ages.
With its characters and narrative, the book touches upon some very important themes.
Here are some key lessons from this timeless tale.
Individuality
Embrace your uniqueness
More than anything else, the novel drives home the importance of embracing your uniqueness.
Characters like Meg Murry learn to accept their differences as strengths rather than weaknesses.
By doing so, the lesson encourages readers to cherish their individuality and know that being different can contribute to your growth and success.
Compassion
The power of love
In A Wrinkle in Time, love takes center stage, showing how it can defeat fear.
The story highlights characters who care for each other deeply, showing love's ability to conquer challenges and bring people together.
This core message is a ray of hope, proving love, in all its shapes, can be a strong weapon against anything, and urging readers to open their hearts and spread love.
Bravery
Courage to face fears
In A Wrinkle in Time, courage is an indispensable quality.
The characters confront their fears head-on, demonstrating to readers that real bravery lies in fighting a battle, even when the outcome is uncertain.
This strong message inspires readers to take their own problems head-on, with courage and conviction. It highlights the need for bravery to sail through life's struggles.
Connection
Importance of friendship
Friendship is everything in A Wrinkle in Time. The relationships between characters depict how the support of friends can give you strength in the toughest of times.
This lesson signifies the importance of forging meaningful relationships with people so that you can support and encourage each other.