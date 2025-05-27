Itchy skin? These home remedies actually work!
What's the story
Itchy skin can be uncomfortable and persistent, mostly caused due to dry skin, allergies or environmental factors.
While there are many OTC treatments, most people prefer natural remedies that can be easily prepared at home.
They not only relieve the itchiness but also save you from the side effects of chemical-based products.
Here are some effective home remedies that can soothe itchy skin using simple household ingredients.
Soothing relief
Oatmeal bath soak
An oatmeal bath is a time-tested remedy for relieving itchy skin.
Colloidal oatmeal, or finely ground oats, can be added to a warm bath to create a soothing soak.
The natural compounds in oats help reduce inflammation and moisturize the skin.
To prepare an oatmeal bath, grind one cup of oats into a fine powder and add it to your bathwater.
Soak for about 15-20 minutes for optimal relief.
Natural moisturizer
Aloe vera gel application
Aloe vera gel is famous for its soothing properties and hydrating the skin naturally.
Applying fresh aloe vera gel directly onto itchy areas can give instant relief by cooling and moisturizing the affected spots.
Just cut open an aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel inside before gently applying it on your skin.
Hydration boost
Coconut oil massage
Coconut oil is an amazing natural moisturizer that soothes itchiness due to dry skin.
Its fatty acids penetrate deep into the epidermis, ensuring long-lasting hydration.
They also minimize irritation due to dryness or flakiness on your body's top layer.
Gently massage it onto affected areas daily after bathing.
Calming effect
Baking soda paste treatment
Baking soda has anti-inflammatory properties that make it effective in calming irritated/inflamed patches of itchy dermis.
When used as a paste treatment (mixed with water until thick), applied topically over problem zones, left for a few minutes, and rinsed off thoroughly afterward, ensuring no residue remains behind.
This can prevent further discomfort later down the line if not removed properly initially during the process itself.