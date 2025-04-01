Dog-proof your furniture with safe DIY sprays
Keeping furniture safe from curious dogs can be tricky.
Most pet parents look for solutions that work but are also safe for their furry friends.
Homemade, dog-friendly repellents provide the perfect way to keep your furniture safe without putting your pets in harm's way.
These natural solutions can prevent dogs from chewing or scratching, letting your home stay intact, and your pets stay healthy and happy.
Vinegar and citrus solution
A mixture of vinegar and citrus is an effective dog deterrent. The strong smell of vinegar, along with the fresh scent of citrus, creates an unbearable aroma for dogs. This keeps them from approaching treated areas.
For this, mix equal parts of water and vinegar. Then add a few drops of lemon or orange essential oil.
Spray it lightly on furniture surfaces to keep curious noses away.
Essential oils as natural deterrents
Certain essential oils can also act as natural dog repellents.
Oils such as eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender have scents generally disliked by dogs but pleasant to humans.
Mix a few drops of these oils with water in a spray bottle and use it on areas you want to protect.
Just ensure the concentration is low enough to not irritate your pet's skin or respiratory system.
Cayenne pepper mixture
Cayenne pepper is another effective ingredient in homemade dog repellents. Its spicy nature makes it unappealing for dogs when applied properly.
Mix cayenne pepper with water in a spray bottle and apply it sparingly on surfaces you wish to protect.
Exercise caution to not use too much, as excessive amounts could cause discomfort if ingested or inhaled by pets.
Bitter apple spray alternative
While bitter apple sprays are commercially available, they can also be prepared at home with simple ingredients such as apple cider vinegar mixed with white vinegar or lemon juice.
The mixture gives a bitter taste, which prevents dogs from chewing furniture legs or cushions without harming them if ingested accidentally during exploration sessions around the house.