May 21, 202511:36 am

What's the story

Dining room etiquette is a crucial part of socializing, particularly in a formal environment.

Knowing the finer points of dining etiquette can elevate your presence by several notches and make a lasting impact.

From the way you deal with cutlery to making small talk, dining etiquette is a combination of many factors.

Here are some tips to improve your dining room etiquette.