How to cook with jackfruit
What's the story
Jackfruit is the go-to fruit for every plant-based eater. The versatile fruit is known for its unique texture and ability to absorb flavors.
It can be used in an array of dishes, making it the perfect replacement for your regular protein sources.
Whether you're new to plant-based eating or looking to expand your recipe repertoire, jackfruit has delicious possibilities.
Here are five must-try jackfruit recipes.
Taco delight
Jackfruit tacos with fresh salsa
Jackfruit tacos are another delightful way to relish this fruit's versatility.
The shredded texture of jackfruit imitates that of traditional taco fillings, making it a great choice for tacos.
Season the jackfruit with spices like cumin, paprika, and garlic powder for the added flavor.
Top with fresh salsa made from tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime juice for a refreshing touch.
Serve in corn tortillas for an authentic experience.
BBQ flavor burst
BBQ jackfruit sandwiches
BBQ jackfruit sandwiches make for a savory, filling meal.
Cook the jackfruit with your favorite barbecue sauce until it absorbs all the flavor.
Pile the saucy mixture on top of whole-grain buns, and add coleslaw or pickles for extra crunch.
This dish is ideal for picnics or casual get-togethers where you want to impress without too much effort.
Curry comfort
Jackfruit curry with coconut milk
Nothing beats the comfort of a delicious jackfruit curry.
Start by sauteing some onions, garlic, and ginger before stirring in some curry powder and coconut milk for a flavor-packed base.
Toss in chunks of young green jackfruit and let the fruit get tender from the simmering.
Serve this aromatic curry over steaming rice or quinoa for a satisfying meal.
Stir-fry sensation
Spicy jackfruit stir-fry
A spicy jackfruit stir-fry comes together in no time but is packed with flavors.
Stir-fry veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots in sesame oil until crisp-tender.
Toss in the shredded jackfruit with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning; finish off with chili flakes if you like your dishes spicy.
This stir-fry tastes great over noodles or brown rice.
Fresh rolls
Jackfruit spring rolls
Jackfruit spring rolls make an amazing appetizer or light meal option when served along with dipping sauces like peanut sauce or sweet chili sauce.
Fill rice paper wrappers generously using thinly sliced vegetables like cucumber strips along with cooked shredded young green jackfruits seasoned lightly using a salt-pepper mix.
Roll tightly before serving chilled on platters at parties and events alike.