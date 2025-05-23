Love pecan? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Pecans are one of those versatile and delicious nuts that can be used in a number of recipes, providing a delightful crunch and rich flavor.
Be it a salad or a sweet treat, pecans can elevate your culinary creations.
Here are five pecan recipes that highlight the nut's unique taste and versatility, suitable for any occasion.
Sweet treat
Classic pecan pie delight
Pecan pie is a classic dessert that brings out the natural sweetness of pecans.
For this timeless dish, mix corn syrup, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and eggs with whole pecans in a pie crust.
Bake until the filling is set and relish the gooey center with crunchy nuts.
It's perfect for gatherings or as an indulgent treat post-dinner.
Savory crunch
Pecan-crusted tofu bites
If you're looking for something savory, pecan-crusted tofu bites would satisfy your crunch craving.
Simply coat pieces of tofu in flour, dip them in milk or a plant-based alternative, and roll them in crushed pecans with spices such as paprika and garlic powder.
Bake until golden brown for a protein-packed snack or appetizer that's nutritious and delicious.
Nutty snack
Maple pecan granola bars
Maple pecan granola bars make for an easy-to-make snack that is perfect for on-the-go energy boosts.
Just combine oats, chopped pecans, maple syrup, honey or agave nectar, and dried fruits like cranberries or raisins.
Press into a baking dish and bake until firm.
These bars give you fiber-rich goodness with every bite.
Salad boost
Roasted pecan salad topping
Give a twist to your salads by adding roasted pecans as toppings for more flavor and texture.
Toss whole or halved pecans with olive oil and seasonings like salt or cinnamon before roasting them at low heat until fragrant.
Sprinkle over greens like spinach or arugula, and fruits like apples, for added freshness.
Sweet indulgence
Chocolate-pecan bark treats
Chocolate-pecan bark merges two of our favorite flavors into one irresistible treat, perfect for gifting during holidays, too!
Melt dark chocolate chips on low heat; stir in chopped toasted nuts evenly throughout the mixture before spreading onto a parchment paper-lined tray.
Let cool completely, then break apart pieces once hardened, ready to serve anytime the craving strikes!