You need to try these delicious moringa-based recipes
What's the story
Often dubbed the "miracle tree," moringa is taking the world by storm with its incredible nutritional profile.
Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, moringa can be the perfect addition to your diet.
Adding moringa to your meals can give you a health kick without sacrificing flavor.
Here are five delicious moringa-based dishes you can try at home and reap its benefits.
Breakfast delight
Moringa smoothie bowl
Start your day with a refreshing moringa smoothie bowl.
Blend together one banana, half an avocado, one tablespoon of moringa powder, and one cup of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like strawberries or blueberries, and a sprinkle of chia seeds for added texture and nutrients.
Flavorful twist
Moringa pesto pasta
For lunch or dinner, try making your usual pasta with a twist by using moringa pesto.
Blend two cups of fresh basil leaves, one tablespoon of moringa powder, half a cup of olive oil, two cloves of garlic, and half a cup of pine nuts until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green pesto with cooked pasta for an easy yet nutritious meal.
Nutritious comfort
Moringa soup
A warm bowl of soup can be comforting and nourishing.
To prepare moringa soup, saute chopped onions and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
Add diced carrots and potatoes along with vegetable broth.
Once the vegetables are tender, stir in two tablespoons of dried moringa leaves or powder before serving hot.
Snack boost
Moringa energy bars
For an on-the-go snack, make moringa energy bars.
Mix oats, honey or maple syrup, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and dried fruits such as raisins. Add three tablespoons of moringa powder.
Press the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 20 minutes.
Cut into shapes after cooling.
Refreshing sip
Moringa tea infusion
Unwind with a cup of moringa tea by pouring freshly brewed hot water over a teaspoon of loose leaf moringa.
This ritual is embraced globally by tea enthusiasts who value its calming effects. They attest to feeling relaxed after each cup, enjoying the consistent benefits that come from regular consumption.
This simple practice is universally accepted, making moringa tea a favored choice for ending the day on a peaceful note.