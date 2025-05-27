Love risotto? You'll love these recipes
What's the story
Risotto, a classic Italian dish, is a comforting choice for family dinners. With its creamy texture and rich flavors, it can be adapted to suit various tastes.
Veggie risottos are particularly delightful as they offer a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional recipes.
Here are five veggie risotto ideas that can bring warmth and satisfaction to your dining table, making them perfect for cozy family gatherings.
Earthy flavors
Mushroom and spinach risotto
Mushroom and spinach risotto blends the earthy flavor of mushrooms with the freshness of spinach.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil and then adding sliced mushrooms.
Once tender, stir in Arborio rice until it's well-coated. Gradually add vegetable broth, stirring continuously until the creamy rice is still firm.
Finish with fresh spinach leaves, allowing them to wilt before serving.
Zesty twist
Asparagus and lemon risotto
Asparagus and lemon risotto gives a zesty twist to the Italian classic.
Cook chopped asparagus in olive oil, until tender-crisp. Add Arborio rice, and stir until coated with oil.
Gradually incorporate vegetable broth while stirring constantly.
Once the rice reaches the desired consistency, add lemon zest and juice for a refreshing flavor boost.
Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Autumn comfort
Pumpkin sage risotto
Pumpkin sage risotto has autumn written all over it!
Roast pumpkin cubes till soft, then mash into a puree.
Saute onions in some butter, add Arborio rice, and stir well. Gradually pour in the vegetable broth, stirring till creamy.
Fold in pumpkin puree and freshly chopped sage leaves. Serve hot, garnished with freshly grated nutmeg if desired.
Fresh combination
Pea mint risotto
Pea mint risotto gives you the refreshing combination of sweet peas and aromatic mint for a spring meal.
Start by heating olive oil in a pan over medium heat, then add finely chopped shallots till they turn translucent.
Then add Arborio rice, making sure it's well-coated. Gradually add hot stock and stirring to make it creamy.
Fold in blanched peas and freshly chopped mint and serve to relish its vibrant hue.
Classic pairing
Tomato basil risotto
Tomato basil risotto is a delicious dish that combines ripe tomatoes and fragrant basil.
Start with sauteing diced tomatoes and garlic in olive oil. Let them simmer for a minute, breaking down to release juices.
Add Arborio rice, ensuring even absorption of liquids with continuous stock addition.
Fold in torn basil leaves before serving warm. Optionally, sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top for added flavor.