What's the story

Lucuma, a native fruit of Peru, is trending as a superfood for its natural sweetness and health benefits.

Known for its distinct flavor, lucuma provides an alternative to regular sweeteners without the added sugars.

The fruit is packed with vitamins and minerals, something that's made it a favorite among health enthusiasts.

As more people turn to natural ways to enhance their diets, lucuma makes a perfect versatile ingredient to add to your dishes.