What's the story

Old newspapers can be turned into stylish home accents, making for a sustainable and cost-effective way of decorating.

With a little creativity and a few simple techniques, these papers can be repurposed into unique decor items that can add character to any space.

Not only does this reduce waste, but you can also express yourself creatively through DIY projects.

Here are some ideas to get started on creating stylish home accents using old newspapers.