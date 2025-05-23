Create stylish home accents with newspapers, we tell you how
What's the story
Old newspapers can be turned into stylish home accents, making for a sustainable and cost-effective way of decorating.
With a little creativity and a few simple techniques, these papers can be repurposed into unique decor items that can add character to any space.
Not only does this reduce waste, but you can also express yourself creatively through DIY projects.
Here are some ideas to get started on creating stylish home accents using old newspapers.
Wall art
Crafting newspaper wall art
If you cut newspapers into different shapes or patterns and arrange them in frames, they can make for stunning wall art.
This way, the customization possibilities are endless- you can select certain articles/images that speak to you.
By layering different pieces of newspaper, you can add some depth and texture to the artwork.
It's budget-friendly, and adds a personalized touch to your home decor.
Baskets
Designing newspaper baskets
Old newspapers also make for great decorative and functional baskets.
Just roll the paper into tubes and weave them together to create sturdy baskets of various sizes.
These are ideal for organizing small items around the house or just adding an artistic touch to your space.
The best part? The process is simple, requiring just basic weaving skills and minimal materials.
Lampshades
Creating newspaper lampshades
Transforming old newspapers into lampshades is another creative way to use this material in home decor.
By wrapping newspaper around an existing lampshade frame or making one from scratch, you can create a unique lighting fixture.
This project casts interesting shadows when lit. You can experiment with different folding techniques or patterns and end up with a one-of-a-kind piece.
Coasters
Making newspaper coasters
Newspaper coasters are easy-to-make accessories that protect surfaces while adding style to your home.
How to make: Cut out newspaper pages into circles or squares and laminate them for moisture-resistance. You may also take specific sections of the paper with interesting text or images for added visual appeal.
These coasters are practical yet stylish additions suitable for any room setting.