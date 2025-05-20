5 delicious lentil soups you need to try
Lentils are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient to whip up some delicious soups.
Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, lentils make a great choice for those wanting to indulge in a hearty meal.
Here, we have curated five tantalizing soup recipes that highlight the unique flavors and textures of lentils.
These recipes are easy to make and ideal for any occasion.
Hearty mix
Classic lentil vegetable soup
This classic lentil vegetable soup mixes the earthy taste of lentils with fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, and tomatoes.
Saute onions in olive oil until translucent. Add chopped vegetables and cook for a few minutes before adding rinsed lentils.
Pour in vegetable broth, season with salt and pepper, and let it simmer until the lentils are tender.
This comforting soup is just what you need on chilly days!
Fiery flavor
Spicy red lentil soup
For those who enjoy a bit of heat, spicy red lentil soup is an ideal choice.
Start by cooking onions with garlic in olive oil until fragrant.
Stir in cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder before adding red lentils.
Pour in water or vegetable broth and let it simmer until the lentils break down into a creamy consistency.
Garnish with fresh cilantro for an added burst of flavor.
Exotic twist
Coconut curry lentil soup
Coconut curry gives an exotic twist to traditional lentil soup.
Saute onions with ginger and garlic, then add curry powder or paste along with rinsed green or brown lentils.
Stir in coconut milk along with vegetable broth; let it simmer until everything melds together beautifully into one harmonious dish that's both rich yet light on your palate.
Refreshing zest
Lemon lentil spinach soup
Start by sauteing onion slices until soft, then add minced garlic.
Introduce rinsed yellow split peas or your type of choice.
Once they've softened, pour in some stock for flavors to blend.
Before serving, mix in baby spinach leaves and add freshly squeezed lemon juice for a refreshing zest that brightens every spoonful in a well-balanced way.
Aromatic blend
Moroccan lentil chickpea soup
Moroccan spices get mixed with chickpeas and lentils in this aromatic soup.
Start off by sauteing onion, add ginger and garlic, and then cinnamon, cumin, and paprika.
Add chickpeas and lentils and let it simmer on low flame for 30 minutes or so, until tender.
Serve hot, garnished with parsley, for a flavorful meal everyone would love.