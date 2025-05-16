Try these delicious nut-flour dessert recipes
What's the story
For dessert lovers who can't have gluten, nut flours are a wonderful alternative.
Not only do these flours keep the gluten away, but they also lend interesting flavors and textures to your favorite desserts.
From almond flour to hazelnut flour, there are a number of options that can be used in different dessert recipes.
Here are five nut-flour-based recipes that will keep you gluten-free and sweet-toothed.
Cookie Delight
Almond flour chocolate chip cookies
Almond flour is a popular choice for gluten-free baking, thanks to its mild flavor and fine texture.
To make chocolate chip cookies with almond flour, simply replace the regular flour with almond flour in your favorite recipe.
You'll get a chewy cookie with a slightly nutty taste that goes perfectly with chocolate chips.
Not only are these cookies delicious, but they're also protein-packed and rich in healthy fats from the almonds.
Brownie bliss
Hazelnut flour brownies
Hazelnut flour adds a rich, buttery flavor to brownies, making them the most indulgent treat for any occasion.
To make these brownies, replace regular flour with hazelnut flour in your brownie recipe.
You'll end up with a dense and fudgy brownie with an irresistible nutty undertone.
Hazelnuts are also packed with antioxidants and healthy fats, adding nutritional benefits to this decadent dessert.
Blondie magic
Cashew flour blondies
Cashew flour provides a creamy texture and subtle sweetness that makes them a perfect fit for blondies.
Swapping out traditional wheat-based flours with cashew flour, you can make them both moist and flavorsome.
The natural sweetness of the cashews marries well with the brown sugar that is usually used in blondie recipes, creating a delightful balance of flavors.
Muffin Marvels
Pecan flour muffins
Pecan flour lends an earthy richness to muffins that is hard to resist.
Expect muffin made with pecan flour to be soft and full of flavor without being too dense or heavy.
Pecans are known for their heart-healthy monounsaturated fats as well as their vitamin E content—making these muffins not just tasty but nutritious too.
Cake Wonder
Walnut flour cake
Walnut flour makes an amazing base for cakes because of its strong flavor profile, which complements spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg beautifully.
These are commonly used in cake recipes like carrot cake or spice cake varieties.
Notably, walnuts are packed with omega-three fatty acids, which work well for brain health. So, relishing this kind of cake means treating yourself wisely.