What's the story

For dessert lovers who can't have gluten, nut flours are a wonderful alternative.

Not only do these flours keep the gluten away, but they also lend interesting flavors and textures to your favorite desserts.

From almond flour to hazelnut flour, there are a number of options that can be used in different dessert recipes.

Here are five nut-flour-based recipes that will keep you gluten-free and sweet-toothed.