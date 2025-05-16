Lentils in dessert? Yes! Here are 5 unique recipes
What's the story
While we mostly associate lentils with savory dishes, they can also surprise you as an ingredient in desserts.
Their mild flavor and creamy texture make an excellent base for sweet treats.
Loaded with protein and fiber, lentils lend a nutritional punch to desserts without compromising on taste.
From cookies to puddings, these legumes can make your dessert experience delicious and wholesome, both at the same time!
Chocolate delight
Lentil chocolate brownies
Lentil chocolate brownies has a rich fudgy texture like any other traditional recipe.
You puree cooked lentils and add them to the batter, and voila! You get a deliciously moist brownie without the need of too much butter/oil.
The natural sweetness of lentils balances cocoa powder beautifully, giving you the richest indulgence without all the fat (it's loaded with protein, though).
Creamy indulgence
Red lentil coconut pudding
Red lentil coconut pudding combines the smoothness of coconut milk with the subtle earthiness of red lentils.
The dessert is easy to prepare by simmering red lentils until soft and blending with coconut milk, sugar, and vanilla extract.
The result is a creamy pudding that gives a unique twist on traditional flavors, while providing essential nutrients like iron and magnesium.
Flavor fusion
Spiced lentil cookies
Spiced lentil cookies blend warm spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, with the hearty texture of cooked green or brown lentils.
These cookies are not only delicious but also offer a great source of dietary fiber.
By replacing some flour with pureed lentils, you boost the nutritional profile without compromising taste or texture.
Zesty treat
Lemon lentil cake
Lemon lentil cake is a refreshing combination of citrus flavor and the subtle nuttiness of yellow split peas or red lentils.
By incorporating pureed, cooked lentils into the batter, the cake stays moist while minimizing the use of refined sugars and fats.
Lemon zest further elevates its aroma, making it the perfect choice for anyone hunting for a light yet satisfying dessert option.