Tasty dishes with semolina: 5 ideas
What's the story
Semolina is a versatile ingredient made from durum wheat and is a staple in most kitchens around the world.
With its coarse texture and nutty flavor, semolina is an ingredient in many dishes from breakfast to dessert.
Its flavor-absorbing quality makes the perfect base for sweet and savory recipes alike.
Here are five delightful recipes that showcase semolina's versatility, offering something for every palate.
Breakfast delight
Creamy semolina porridge
Creamy semolina porridge makes for a comforting breakfast option that can be made in a jiffy.
To prepare this dish, cook semolina with milk until it becomes creamy. Sweeten it with sugar or honey, and add toppings such as fresh fruits or nuts for added texture and flavor.
This porridge offers a warm start to the day and can be customized with spices like cinnamon or cardamom.
Fluffy treats
Semolina pancakes
Semolina pancakes are a twist on the traditional ones. Add semolina to the batter for an interesting flavor.
Combine semolina, flour, baking powder, milk, and sugar to make a thick batter.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These have a unique texture that goes well with maple syrup or fruit compote. Perfect for brunch!
Quick snack
Savory semolina upma
Savory semolina upma is another popular dish in Indian cuisine, and it is known for its simplicity and flavor.
Roast semolina lightly and then cook it with water, vegetables like peas or carrots, and spices such as mustard seeds and curry leaves.
The result is a hearty snack that can be enjoyed at any time of day.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an extra burst of freshness.
Sweet indulgence
Baked semolina cake
Baked semolina cake is an easy way to indulge in dessert without much fuss.
Mix semolina with yogurt, sugar, butter, and baking powder to prepare the batter before baking it until golden brown.
This cake has a dense but moist texture that goes well with tea or coffee during afternoon breaks.
Crunchy bites
Crispy semolina fritters
Crispy semolina fritters are ideal appetizers/snacks for those looking for a crunchy yet flavorful bite.
Combine boiled potatoes, roasted cumin seeds, and finely chopped onions.
Shape small balls out of the mixture and roll in dry roasted semolina. Fry till crisp outside and soft inside.
Serve hot with mint chutney dip for an extra flavor kick.