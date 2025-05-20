Potato-based desserts? Yes, and they are delicious!
What's the story
Though potatoes are usually associated with savory preparations, they can also be used to whip up some interesting desserts.
These potato-based desserts are bound to surprise you with their unique flavors and textures, and showcase the versatility of the tuber.
From silky puddings to sweet pastries, here are five interesting ways to turn potatoes into desserts that'll surprise and delight your taste buds.
Creamy treat
Sweet potato pudding delight
Sweet potato pudding is a creamy sweet dish that has mashed sweet potatoes, milk, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
The mixture is baked until set, giving it a smooth texture, similar to a custard.
Not only is the pudding delicious, but it is also packed with vitamins and fiber from the sweet potatoes.
Chocolate indulgence
Potato chocolate cake surprise
Potato chocolate cake uses mashed potatoes as a secret ingredient to create an unbelievably moist texture.
The starch of the potatoes retains moisture while adding a subtle richness to the cake without changing its chocolate flavor.
This cake goes well with chocolate ganache or a simple powdered sugar dusting.
Unique doughnuts
Mashed potato doughnuts twist
Giving a twist to regular doughnuts, these ones incorporate mashed potatoes into the dough.
It makes for a soft interior with a bit of a crisp on the outside when fried or baked.
These can be glazed or dusted with some cinnamon sugar for an extra sweet touch.
Classic dessert reimagined
Sweet potato pie variation
Similar to pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie uses mashed sweet potatoes as its base ingredient.
Mixed with milk, sugar, and spices such as cinnamon and ginger, it creates a smooth filling that is encased in flaky pastry crusts for an indulgent treat that's perfect for any occasion.
Bite-sized sweets
Potato candy bites adventure
Potato candy bites are little sweet treats made by mixing mashed potatoes with powdered sugar until they are firm enough to roll into balls or logs.
They are then rolled in coconut flakes or cocoa powder for some flavor contrast against their naturally subtle taste profile.