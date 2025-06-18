These light fixtures are a must for every home
What's the story
Crafting your own light fixtures is a fulfilling way to add to any room's ambiance cost-effectively.
Using some simple materials and creativity, you can create stunning lights that define your style.
These DIY projects allow you to revamp your space, lending it an element of elegance or a dash of color without breaking your bank.
Here are some ideas for making your own light fixtures.
Jar lights
Mason jar pendant lights
Mason jar pendant lights are another perfect option for bringing rustic charm into any room.
To make these, you would need mason jars, pendant light kits, and bulbs. Just drill a hole in the lid of every jar to fit the light socket, and assemble the rest according to the kit instructions.
Hang them individually or in clusters for a more dramatic effect. These lights suit perfectly over kitchen islands or dining tables.
Lantern glow
Paper lanterns with LED bulbs
Paper lanterns give off soft lighting and can be customized with different colors and patterns.
You can purchase plain paper lanterns from craft stores and insert LED bulbs into them for the sake of safety and energy efficiency.
You can even paint the lanterns or decorate them with stencils or washi tape for added flair.
Hang them at varying heights in your living rooms or bedrooms to create an inviting atmosphere.
Pipe sconces
Industrial pipe wall sconces
For the industrial lovers, pipe wall sconces are the perfect project. Collect metal pipes, fittings, wall brackets, and Edison bulbs to begin this project.
Put the pipes together into desired shape using connectors and firmly mount them onto walls with brackets.
The exposed bulb design adds character yet provides adequate lighting in hallways or study areas.
Beam chandelier
Wooden beam chandelier
A wooden beam chandelier is ideal for farmhouse lovers.
Look for reclaimed wood beams at salvage yards, or use new ones from hardware stores.
Drill holes to thread electrical wiring through before attaching bulb sockets evenly throughout its length.
Tighten everything together with screws (where applicable), so nothing comes loose over time due to wear-and-tear factors like gravity pulling downwards constantly on heavy objects, etc.