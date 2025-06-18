Bok choy lovers, you need to try these dishes
Bok choy is one versatile leafy green that has a mild flavor and is packed with nutrients.
Whether you are tossing them in a salad or adding them to a stir-fry, bok choy will give a delightful crunch to your dish.
Perfect for those looking to add more greens to their diet or try out new flavors, bok choy shines in these five unique recipes.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried bok choy with garlic
Stir-frying bok choy with garlic is an easy yet tasty way to relish this veggie.
Start by heating oil in a pan and adding minced garlic until fragrant.
Then, toss in chopped bok choy and stir-fry for about three minutes until the leaves are wilted but still crisp.
Season with soy sauce and sesame oil for added depth of flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles.
Warm comfort
Bok choy soup with tofu
A comforting bowl of bok choy soup can be as nourishing as it is satisfying.
Start by simmering vegetable broth with ginger slices for additional warmth.
Add cubed tofu and sliced bok choy, letting them cook gently until tender.
Season the soup with soy sauce and pepper for taste enhancement.
This light yet hearty soup is just ideal for chilly days.
Fresh crunch
Bok choy salad with sesame dressing
For a refreshing salad option, combine raw bok choy leaves with shredded carrots and sliced cucumbers.
Prepare a dressing using sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and honey for sweetness balance.
Toss the vegetables in the dressing just before serving to maintain their crispness.
This salad offers a delightful mix of textures and flavors.
Smoky flavor
Grilled bok choy with lemon zest
Grilling bok choy brings out its sweetness and adds a smoky flavor.
Simply slice the bok choy into halves or quarters, brush with olive oil, and grill until charred on both sides, about two minutes per side on medium heat.
Finish with lemon zest before serving with grilled vegetables or proteins.