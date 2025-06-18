What's the story

Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or white pumpkin, is a versatile vegetable. It can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes.

Its mild flavor and high water content make it an excellent ingredient for soups, stews, and even desserts.

This article explores some unique ways to cook ash gourd at home.

It offers simple yet flavorful recipes that can easily fit into your daily meal plan.