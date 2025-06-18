This is how you can cook ash gourd at home
Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or white pumpkin, is a versatile vegetable. It can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes.
Its mild flavor and high water content make it an excellent ingredient for soups, stews, and even desserts.
This article explores some unique ways to cook ash gourd at home.
It offers simple yet flavorful recipes that can easily fit into your daily meal plan.
Stir-fry
Ash gourd stir-fry delight
The quickest and easiest way to enjoy ash gourd, is by making a stir-fry.
Peel and cube the ash gourd.
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds till they splutter, then toss in chopped onions and green chilies.
Add the ash gourd cubes along with salt and turmeric powder. Cook on medium heat till the pieces are tender but not mushy.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Juice
Refreshing ash gourd juice
Not only is ash gourd juice refreshing, but it's also loaded with nutrients.
For this drink, you can peel and deseed ash gourd, and cut it into small pieces.
Blend them with water until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any pulp (if you want).
Add a pinch of salt or lemon juice for extra flavor (if needed).
Curry
Spicy ash gourd curry
For those who enjoy spicy flavors, an ash gourd curry can be a delightful option.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, ginger paste in oil till golden brown.
Then add chopped tomatoes along with spices like cumin powder and coriander powder.
Followed by cubed ash gourds, simmer everything together till cooked through.
Finish off garnishing using freshly chopped cilantro leaves before serving hot alongside rice or bread options available at hand.
Halwa
Sweet ash gourd halwa treat
Ash gourd halwa is a sweet dessert made by grating and cooking the vegetable with ghee till dry.
Sugar and cardamom powder are mixed in, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
It's garnished with roasted nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios, served warm for a delightful treat.