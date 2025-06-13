Leafy green recipes you need to try today
What's the story
Leafy greens are a powerhouse of nutrients, serving a variety of vitamins and minerals vital for good health.
Adding these greens to your diet can be delicious as well as beneficial.
Here are five such recipes which highlight the versatility and nutritional value of leafy greens, making them a must-try for anyone looking to liven their meals with healthy ingredients.
Quick stir-fry
Spinach and chickpea stir-fry
This simple stir-fry mixes spinach with chickpeas for a protein-rich dish.
Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil, add chickpeas and cook until slightly crispy.
Add fresh spinach leaves, letting them wilt gently. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste.
Not only is this dish quick to prepare, it also gives you iron from spinach and protein from chickpeas.
Fresh salad
Kale salad with avocado dressing
Kale is known for its high fiber and antioxidants. For this salad, massage kale leaves with olive oil to soften them.
Prepare an avocado dressing by blending ripe avocado with lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Toss the kale in this creamy dressing along with cherry tomatoes and cucumber slices for a refreshing meal packed with nutrients.
Hearty bowl
Swiss chard quinoa bowl
Swiss chard adds vibrant color and nutrition to any meal.
Cook quinoa according to package instructions as the base of your bowl.
Saute chopped Swiss chard stems first, before adding the leaves till tender.
Mix in cooked quinoa along with diced bell peppers for crunchiness.
Top it off with crumbled feta cheese or nuts if desired.
Healthy wraps
Collard greens wraps
Blanched briefly, collard greens make for sturdy wraps. Instead of tortillas or bread, use these for a gluten-free option.
Spread hummus on each leaf, and add sliced vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Roll tightly, secure with toothpicks if needed, and serve immediately for a fresh, enjoyable meal.
Flavorful pasta
Arugula pesto pasta
Arugula adds peppery notes, a perfect pairing for pasta dishes, especially homemade pesto sauce.
Blend arugula, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and olive oil together until you achieve a smooth consistency.
For the desired taste preference, you can adjust the seasoning accordingly.
Toss with cooked pasta to coat evenly. Garnish with additional grated Parmesan and serve warm or cold.
Either way, it's a delightful experience with every bite!