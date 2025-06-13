When in Assam, try these rice dishes
Assam, a northeastern state, is famous for its culinary heritage. Rice occupies an important place in Assamese cuisine, especially during breakfast.
The region has some amazing rice-based breakfasts which are not just nutritious but also delicious.
Not only do these dishes energize you for the day, but they also showcase the cultural diversity of Assam.
Here are some popular rice breakfasts of Assam to give your day a healthy start.
Pitha
Pitha: A traditional delight
Pitha is a staple breakfast in Assam, made from rice flour. It can be found in different forms, steamed or fried, sweet or savory.
Coconut, jaggery, and sesame seeds are some of the ingredients used to make the dish more delicious.
are usually prepared during festivals but are also consumed as an everyday breakfast item, thanks to their simplicity and taste.
Chira
Chira with yogurt: A quick fix
Chira, or flattened rice, is another popular breakfast option in Assam.
Usually, it is soaked in water and served with yogurt or milk, and sugar or jaggery for sweetness.
This dish can be prepared quickly and offers essential nutrients such as carbohydrates and proteins.
It makes an ideal choice for those looking for a fast yet fulfilling meal.
Komal Saul
Komal saul: The Soft Rice Experience
Komal saul is another rare variety of soft rice that doesn't even require cooking.
It is soaked overnight and eaten with curd or milk in the morning.
People love this dish especially during summer months as it's pretty cooling.
Komal saul provides an easy way of eating rice without spending much time in preparing it, but still enjoying its nutrition.
Bora saul laru
Bora saul laru: Sweet rice balls
Bora saul laru includes sweetened sticky rice balls made using bora saul (a variety of glutinous rice).
These balls are mixed with ingredients such as grated coconut and jaggery and then shaped into small spheres.
They are consumed as both snacks and breakfast items in households across Assam due to their delicious taste coupled with health benefits from natural ingredients used in preparation.