What's the story

Assam, a northeastern state, is famous for its culinary heritage. Rice occupies an important place in Assamese cuisine, especially during breakfast.

The region has some amazing rice-based breakfasts which are not just nutritious but also delicious.

Not only do these dishes energize you for the day, but they also showcase the cultural diversity of Assam.

Here are some popular rice breakfasts of Assam to give your day a healthy start.