When in Goa, try these dishes
What's the story
Goa, the land of vibrant culture and scenic beaches, also has an exquisite culinary experience to offer.
The breakfast options in Goa are not only diverse but also packed with flavors, ensuring a perfect start to your day.
From traditional dishes to local favorites, Goan breakfasts are made to energize and satiate you.
Here are some delightful breakfast options that capture Goan cuisine, sans any frills.
Local delight
Pao bhaji: A local favorite
Pao bhaji is a popular breakfast choice in Goa, with soft bread rolls served with a spicy vegetable curry.
The dish is often garnished with fresh coriander and lime adding an extra layer of flavor.
Rich in taste and satisfying, it is commonly enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.
Pao bhaji can be found at many street vendors across Goa, making it accessible for anyone looking to try authentic Goan food.
Traditional treat
Sannas: Steamed rice cakes
Sannas are fluffy steamed rice cakes which are mildly sweetened with coconut milk or jaggery.
They're usually eaten with various curries or chutneys for breakfast in Goa.
Given their soft texture and mild sweetness, sannas offer a quiet yet wholesome beginning to the day.
These rice cakes are culturally significant in Goan households and are also prepared during festive occasions.
Quick bite
Poha: Flattened rice dish
Poha is another nutritious breakfast option made with flattened rice flakes, flavored with some turmeric and mustard seeds for taste and color.
It is accompanied with peanuts, onions, and sometimes potatoes or peas, providing a blend of crunchiness and softness.
A quick-to-make low-calorie, high-fiber dish, poha is a popular choice in Goa for its convenience and health benefits.
Nutritious start
Upma: Semolina breakfast dish
Upma is another staple breakfast item available all over India, but especially loved by people living near coastal areas like the beautiful state named Goa.
Prepared using semolina flour mixed along with vegetables such as carrots, peas, beans, etc., this savory porridge-like consistency dish offers sufficient nutrition while curbing hunger pangs till lunch hours later down the line during hectic workday routines ahead.