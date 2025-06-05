Kandathippili cuisine: Savory recipes you'll love
What's the story
Kandathippili, commonly referred to as long pepper, is a spice that lends a unique flavor to dishes.
Famous for its medicinal properties, it is used in many traditional recipes to enhance taste and health.
Today, we look at some savory kandathippili recipes that promise a flavor-packed meal.
Not only are they easy to prepare, but can also be a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire.
Spice infusion
Kandathippili rasam delight
A tangy and spicy South Indian dish, kandathippili rasam is a delight to have.
To make this, tamarind juice is boiled with tomatoes, turmeric powder, and salt. A paste of kandathippili, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, and garlic is added for an aromatic flavor.
The mixture simmers until flavors blend perfectly.
This rasam can be had with rice or enjoyed as a soup.
Aromatic blend
Flavorful Kandathippili rice
Kandathippili rice adds an aromatic twist to your regular rice preparations.
Cooked rice is mixed with roasted kandathippili powder with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts sauteed in oil.
The blend of spices produces a mouth-watering aroma that goes perfectly with the nutty texture of peanuts.
This dish goes perfectly with yogurt or any vegetable curry for a wholesome meal experience.
Health boost
Nutritious kandathippili soup
A nutritious kandathippili soup can be comforting as well as good for health.
Start by boiling lentils until soft; add chopped vegetables like carrots and beans and ground kandathippili powder for flavor enhancement.
Season it lightly before simmering until all ingredients are tenderly cooked through—this hearty soup aids digestion while providing warmth on cooler days.
Tangy twist
Tasty kandathippili chutney
Kandathippili chutney gives a tangy twist ideal as an accompaniment or dip option during meal or snack time alike.
Grind together fresh coconut pieces with roasted red chilies plus tamarind pulp into a smooth paste.
Add powdered form of dried long peppers too before seasoning accordingly with salt and mustard seed tempering if desired.
Serve chilled with dosas, idlis, bread slices, etc., adding a zestful zing with every bite taken.