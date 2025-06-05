What's the story

Bruschetta is another simple yet delicious dish hailing from Italy. The dish was originally a peasant snack designed to make use of stale bread.

Gradually, bruschetta became a popular appetizer on restaurant menus around the world.

The dish usually features grilled bread rubbed with garlic and drizzled with olive oil and salt. Variants now include toppings like tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese.