From crispy to roasted: 5 radish recipes
What's the story
Often neglected in vegetarian cooking, radishes provide crisp texture and peppery flavor to a number of dishes.
These root vegetables are not just extremely versatile but also rich in nutrients.
From adding a bit of crunch to your salad to trying a new way of enjoying roasted vegetables, radishes can be the show-stopper.
Here are five easy-peasy and delicious radish recipes that'll up your vegetarian game!
Fresh mix
Radish and avocado salad
This refreshing salad mixes the peppery taste of radishes with creamy avocado.
Thinly slice fresh radishes and mix them up with diced avocado, some cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
Squeeze some lime juice for acidity and season the salad with salt and pepper.
This one's amazing as a light lunch or as an accompaniment to any main dish.
Oven Delight
Roasted radishes with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in radishes, while softening their sharpness.
Just cut radishes into halves or quarters, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius until tender and golden brown.
This dish makes for an excellent side, which pairs well with grains or legumes.
Quick sauté
Radish stir-fry
For a quick weeknight meal, try stir-frying sliced radishes with bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas.
Heat some sesame oil in a pan over medium heat; add some garlic for flavor before tossing in the vegetables.
Cook until they're just tender but still crisp; finish with soy sauce for seasoning.
Tangy twist
Pickled radish slices
Pickling is an easy way to preserve radishes while adding tanginess to their flavor profile.
Slice them thinly before submerging them in a vinegar mixed with sugar and salt solution.
Let sit overnight in the refrigerator for best results.
These pickles make great toppings on sandwiches or tacos.
Smooth blend
Creamy radish soup
A warm bowl of creamy soup can be comforting during cooler months—radish soup offers just that.
Start by sauteing onions till they're translucent. Add chopped potato along with sliced radish, then pour vegetable broth over it all.
Let everything simmer till soft enough to blend smoothly using an immersion blender.
Finish off with a creaminess touch of coconut milk, stirring through and gently heating up again.
Serve hot, garnished with chives, if desired.