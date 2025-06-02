What's the story

Often neglected in vegetarian cooking, radishes provide crisp texture and peppery flavor to a number of dishes.

These root vegetables are not just extremely versatile but also rich in nutrients.

From adding a bit of crunch to your salad to trying a new way of enjoying roasted vegetables, radishes can be the show-stopper.

Here are five easy-peasy and delicious radish recipes that'll up your vegetarian game!