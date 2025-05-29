Love sweet corn? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Sweet corn is one of the most versatile ingredients that adds flavor and nutrition to a range of dishes.
Its natural sweetness and crunchy texture are loved in many cuisines around the world.
It's used in soups, salads, and much more, with each dish highlighting sweet corn's amazing qualities differently.
This makes it a must-have for anyone wanting to add a delicious twist to their meals.
Soup delight
Creamy sweet corn soup
Creamy sweet corn soup is perfect for any season, with its smooth texture and the natural flavor of sweet corn.
It contains onions, garlic, and potatoes, which makes its taste irresistible.
A dash of pepper or herbs further elevates it, making it a warm and nourishing choice for any meal.
Crispy bites
Sweet corn fritters
Sweet corn fritters are crispy snacks that are easy to make and enjoy any time of the day.
These fritters usually include mixing fresh/canned sweet corn with flour, spices, and sometimes, cheese, before frying them till golden brown.
Their tempting crunchiness and savory-sweet balance make them an ideal appetizer or side dish at get-togethers or family meals.
Flavorful mix
Mexican street corn salad
Mexican street corn salad is a riot of flavors, with the sweet corn taking center stage.
The salad is typically made with lime juice, cilantro, red onion, and cotija cheese blended with roasted/grilled sweet corn kernels.
The medley makes for a refreshing yet tangy dish. It complements a host of main courses or can be relished alone as a meal.
Creamy indulgence
Sweet corn risotto
Sweet corn risotto provides creamy indulgence by combining arborio rice with fresh kernels of sweet corn, slow-cooked in broth until tender perfection.
It's usually topped off by stirring butter into this rich mixture, and parmesan cheese if you want, for added creaminess without overpowering subtle notes from other components present within each bite taken thereafter.
Charred goodness
Grilled sweet corn on cob
Grilled sweetcorn on the cob is all about simplicity and its smoky flavors.
Brush ears with olive oil and put them on grill over medium-high heat. Turn occasionally until charred all around.
Serve hot with butter, salt, pepper, and lime wedges, letting everyone enjoy the juicy sweetness beneath the crisp exterior.