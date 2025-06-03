Delicious Indian street breakfasts to try
Indian street markets are a treasure trove of unique breakfast snacks that promise a delightful culinary experience.
Prepared with local ingredients and traditional methods, these snacks reflect India's diverse culture and flavors.
Catering to various taste preferences, these breakfast items are popular among locals and tourists alike.
Exploring these markets, you get to savor authentic Indian flavors while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of bustling streets.
Poha: A light morning delight
Poha is a popular breakfast snack across various parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Made with flattened rice, the dish is lightly spiced with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
Often topped with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice, poha is nutritious and filling.
It is usually served with sev or peanuts for texture. The dish is loved for its simplicity and quick cooking time.
Idli: Steamed rice cakes
Idli is a staple breakfast item in South India but has gained popularity across the country due to its health benefits.
These steamed rice cakes are made from fermented rice and lentil batter, resulting in a soft texture that pairs well with coconut chutney or sambar.
Idlis are low in calories yet rich in nutrients like protein and carbohydrates.
Their mild flavor makes them suitable for all age groups.
Dhokla: Fermented snack from Gujarat
Though dhokla hails from Gujarat, it has taken over India's street markets as a delicious breakfast option.
This fermented delicacy is made of gram flour, which is combined with yogurt or water and steamed into soft cakes.
Topped off with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies and sesame seeds, a sugar syrup poured on top sweetens it up, offsetting the tanginess.
Making dhoklas a perfect tea/coffee companion in the mornings.
Puri bhaji: A classic combination
Puri bhaji continues to be one classic combination relished by several Indians in the morning.
While puris are deep-fried unleavened bread made from wheat flour, a spicy potato curry called bhaji is served along with it.
The two make a hearty meal that is loved by people across regions.
From spices to preparation, variations are plenty, so that every bite is new and exciting.