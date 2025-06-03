Poha is a popular breakfast snack across various parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Made with flattened rice, the dish is lightly spiced with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.

Often topped with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice, poha is nutritious and filling.

It is usually served with sev or peanuts for texture. The dish is loved for its simplicity and quick cooking time.