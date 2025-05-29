Try these 5 spaghetti squash recipes
What's the story
If you are looking for a low-carb alternative to pasta, spaghetti squash has got your back.
With its unique texture and mild flavor, it's an excellent base for various dishes.
It gives you the perfect opportunity to cut down on the carbs or try something new.
Here are five recipes that showcase this nutritious vegetable and deliver delicious, satisfying meals.
#1
Classic marinara delight
Transform spaghetti squash into a classic Italian dish by pairing it with marinara sauce.
Roast the squash till tender, then scrape out the strands, and mix them with your favorite marinara sauce.
Add fresh basil and grated cheese for extra flavor.
This dish gives you all the satisfaction of traditional pasta without the carbs, making it an ideal choice for those watching their carbohydrate intake.
#2
Creamy alfredo twist
For a creamy indulgence, try spaghetti squash with Alfredo sauce.
After roasting the squash, combine its strands with a homemade or store-bought Alfredo sauce made from cream, garlic, and Parmesan cheese.
The creamy texture pairs perfectly with the lightness of the squash, creating a comforting meal that's both rich in taste and low in carbohydrates.
#3
Pesto perfection
Pesto lovers will love this colorful version of spaghetti squash.
Roast the squash as you would normally and toss its strands with fresh pesto sauce made from basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.
The fragrant flavors of pesto beautifully complement the mild taste of spaghetti squash, while keeping your meal light yet flavorful.
#4
Mediterranean medley
Make a Mediterranean-inspired dish by tossing roasted spaghetti squash with cherry tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, and spinach leaves.
Drizzle olive oil over everything before serving to further enhance flavors while keeping it simple in preparation time-wise too.
This recipe gives you an exciting blend of textures along with health benefits from nutrient-rich vegetables packed within each bite you take.
#5
Spicy stir-fry sensation
Spice up your meals by stir-frying spaghetti squash with thinly sliced bell peppers and finely chopped onions.
Use soy sauce for flavor, making sure it's evenly mixed throughout.
Heat the pan properly to cook everything well without burning, keeping a close eye on the process to avoid any mishaps in the bustling kitchen space.