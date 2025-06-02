5 recipes featuring creamy tahini
From dressings to desserts, tahini, a creamy paste prepared from sesame seeds, is a staple in many kitchens.
The rich flavor and versatility of tahini make it a must-have for anyone looking to amp up their meals.
It can be used in sweet and savory dishes, leaving endless possibilities for culinary creativity.
Here are five recipes that highlight the adaptability of this unique ingredient.
Salad dressing
Creamy tahini dressing
A simple tahini dressing can elevate any salad with its nutty flavor.
Simply combine tahini with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and water until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.
This dressing is a great accompaniment for greens like kale or spinach and can add a creamy texture without the use of dairy.
Smoothie delight
Tahini banana smoothie
For a nutritious breakfast or snack, blend bananas with tahini, almond milk, honey, and a pinch of cinnamon for a creamy smoothie.
This mix gives a burst of energy and fills hunger perfectly.
The natural sweetness of the bananas goes perfectly with the earthy taste of tahini, making a delightful drink that's both healthy and delicious.
Sweet treats
Tahini chocolate chip cookies
You can also try making cookies using tahini instead of butter for a unique twist to traditional recipes.
Just mix together flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, chocolate chips, and tahini, and then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 175 degrees Celsius) until golden brown.
These cookies are a delightful balance of sweet chocolate chips and savory sesame flavors.
Veggie bowl
Roasted vegetable tahini bowl
If you're looking for a hearty meal option, try roasted vegetables drizzled with tahini sauce.
Roast your choice of veggies (carrots or bell peppers) at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (around 200 degrees Celsius) until tender, then top them off with homemade tahini sauce (lemon juice mixed into prepared paste with spices like cumin, if desired); serve over grains like quinoa or rice.
Snack time
Tahini maple granola bars
To make homemade granola bars, combine oats with nuts like almonds, maple syrup, and a bit of melted coconut oil before mixing in generous spoonfuls of full-bodied tahini.
Bake at low heat (about 300 degrees Fahrenheit / 150 Celsius) until firm enough to slice into bars once cooled down completely!