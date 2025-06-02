Top mountain spots for magical stargazing
What's the story
Stargazing from mountain peaks is a different adventure altogether. There is nothing like clear skies and views of the cosmos.
Most of these places are free from light pollution, making them perfect for witnessing celestial phenomena.
Be it an amateur astronomer or an avid night sky lover, these destinations will give you a rewarding experience.
Take a look at these top mountain spots.
Hawaii's peak
Mauna Kea's celestial views
Known for its astronomical observatories and crystal clear skies, Mauna Kea in Hawaii is an ideal destination for stargazing.
At more than 13,000 feet above sea level, the mountain offers an uninterrupted view of the stars.
The high altitude and low light pollution make the destination one of the best places in the world to go stargazing.
People can also join guided tours to learn more about astronomy while enjoying amazing views.
Chilean heights
Atacama Desert's night sky
Another prime location for stargazers is the Atacama Desert in Chile, thanks to its dry climate and high altitude.
The desert features clear skies and excellent visibility, almost year-round.
Many observatories are based here, owing to the conditions, making it a popular destination for professional astronomers and tourists alike, who want to explore the night sky.
Canadian Rockies
Jasper National Park's dark skies
Jasper National Park in Canada has the designation of a Dark Sky Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.
This status guarantees that there won't be much interference from artificial light, letting visitors see stars clearly against a dark background.
The park also organizes an annual Dark Sky Festival where astronomy lovers come together to celebrate with several activities and events.
New Zealand's gem
Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve
Nestled in New Zealand's South Island, the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is a stargazer's dream come true.
With minimal light pollution and vast open areas surrounded by mountains, the reserve offers breathtaking sights of constellations only observable from southern latitudes such as the Southern Cross.
Namibian dunes
Sossusvlei Desert Lodge stargazing experience
Sossusvlei Desert Lodge in Namibia offers an exceptional stargazing experience amidst towering sand dunes under vast open skies free from urban lights interference.
Guests can use telescopes provided at lodges or participate in guided sessions led by knowledgeable staff. They share insights into celestial wonders visible above this remote desert landscape.