Visiting Guwahati? Try these authentic dishes
Guwahati, the bustling gateway to Northeast, has a delightful array of street breakfasts- vegetarian and delicious.
The city's vibrant morning food scene is a testament of its rich culinary heritage.
From traditional Assamese dishes to innovative twists on classic recipes, Guwahati's streets brim with options for every palate.
Here are some must-try vegetarian breakfast items you can find while exploring the lively streets of this city.
Piping hot puri bhaji
Nothing beats the taste of puri bhaji when it comes to breakfast in Guwahati. It makes for a hearty start to the day.
The dish includes deep-fried puris with a delicious potato curry called bhaji.
The puris are soft and fluffy and the bhaji is spiced to perfection for an early morning kick.
Vendors usually serve it with pickles or chutneys.
Steaming plates of idli sambar
Idli sambar is also a favorite with locals and visitors alike.
Soft idlis prepared with fermented rice batter are served with sambar, a tangy lentil soup cooked with vegetables and spices.
The combination makes for a nutritious, filling breakfast option that's healthy as well as delicious.
Crispy dosas with chutney
In Guwahati, dosas have entered the street food culture as staples.
These thin, crispy pancakes, made from a fermented rice batter, taste heavenly plain or stuffed with potatoes or paneer.
Served with coconut chutney and sambar, a spicy lentil soup with vegetables and spices, dosas make an irresistible combination for breakfast lovers looking for a savory start to their day.
Fluffy luchi with aloo dum
Another favorite breakfast item in Guwahati's streetscape is luchi aloo dum.
Luchis are akin to puris but a bit thicker; they go perfectly with aloo dum—a spicy potato curry cooked with aromatic spices until tender—making it a perfect pick for someone looking for something hearty but tasty.
Sweet treats: Jalebi and rabri
For those who like to start their day on a sugary note, jalebi with rabri is just what you need!
Jalebis are spiral-shaped sweets dunked in sugar syrup after being fried to a golden brown; when paired with creamy rabri (thickened milk), they make for an indulgent delight that'll satiate all your sweet cravings during breakfast time!