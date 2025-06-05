What's the story

Guwahati, the bustling gateway to Northeast, has a delightful array of street breakfasts- vegetarian and delicious.

The city's vibrant morning food scene is a testament of its rich culinary heritage.

From traditional Assamese dishes to innovative twists on classic recipes, Guwahati's streets brim with options for every palate.

Here are some must-try vegetarian breakfast items you can find while exploring the lively streets of this city.