When will 'The Ranveer Singh Meal' be available at McDonald's
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been announced as the new brand ambassador for McDonald's India (North & East).
The announcement came on Monday, along with the launch of a special limited-time offering called The Ranveer Singh Meal.
This meal is curated from Singh's favorite items at McDonald's and is part of the brand's globally popular "Famous Orders" platform.
Availability
Meal will be available in North and East India soon
Reportedly, The Ranveer Singh Meal will be available at all North and East India outlets of McDonald's from Friday.
The vegetarian version of the meal is priced at ₹249 while the non-vegetarian option costs ₹269.
Customers can order the meal in-store, through the McDonald's app, or via delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. It is also available for takeaway and drive-thru orders.
Meal details
What does the meal include?
The much-awaited meal features a bold twist on classic favorites.
Available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian, the menu consists of McVeggie (Xplode) for vegetarians, while the McChicken (Xplode) is for non-vegetarians.
Both burgers are elevated with a spicy and creamy "Xplode" sauce with crispy golden onions topping it off, delivering a flavor-packed experience that echoes Singh's vibrant personality.
The meal also includes Golden Pop Fries, crispy potato bites, and the all-new Bobaaa Blast, a drink featuring poppy boba pearls.
Actor's statement
It's a reflection of everything I enjoy: Singh
Singh expressed his excitement over the collaboration, saying, "McDonald's has always been a personal favorite, and now having my own meal on the menu is truly special."
"It's a reflection of everything I enjoy—fun, flavor, and a bit of a twist. I can't wait for my fans to try it."
With this launch, Singh joins international personalities like BTS and Travis Scott who have previously collaborated with McDonald's on similar offerings.
Expansion
McDonald's expanding in North and East India
McDonald's India - North & East, which is operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., continues to expand with over 245 restaurants and 125 McCafes across the region.
The "famous orders" project aims to bring fans closer to their favorite stars through collaborations like this one with Singh.