5 awesome recipes using jackfruit seeds
What's the story
Often overshadowed by jackfruit's flesh, jackfruit seeds are a nutritious and versatile ingredient to experiment with.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, the seeds can lend a unique flavor to many dishes.
Cooking with jackfruit seeds not only introduces variety into your meals but also helps eliminate food waste by using the whole fruit.
Here are five interesting recipes to try with jackfruit seeds.
Flavorful curry
Spicy jackfruit seed curry
Spicy jackfruit seed curry is another delightful dish that combines the earthy taste of the seeds with aromatic spices.
To prepare this curry, boil the seeds until tender and then saute them with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and a blend of spices like turmeric and cumin.
The result is a rich and flavorful curry that pairs well with rice or flatbread.
This dish showcases how jackfruit seeds can absorb flavors beautifully.
Crunchy snack
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
Roasting jackfruit seeds turns them into a crunchy snack, ideal for munching on throughout the day.
Start with boiling the seeds so that their outer shell softens before roasting them in an oven with olive oil and your choice of seasoning, like salt or paprika.
The roasting process deepens their nutty flavor while adding a satisfying crunch, just like roasted nuts.
Creamy dip
Jackfruit seed hummus
Jackfruit seed hummus is another innovative take on traditional hummus where chickpeas are replaced with boiled jackfruit seeds.
Blend the softened seeds with tahini, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, and salt until smooth for a creamy dip that's nutritious yet delicious.
Pair it with fresh vegetables or pita bread for an appetizing snack/appetizer option.
Quick stir-fry
Jackfruit seed stir-fry
When you're short on time but taste matters more, opt for a quick stir-fry with jackfruit seeds.
Boil peeled shells of each seed and toss them into hot oil with sliced bell peppers and soy sauce.
Finish everything off together over high heat until cooked through completely.
Enjoy served atop steamed rice if desired too.
Sweet treat
Sweetened jack fruit seed dessert
Sweetened desserts made from boiled and mashed jackfruit seeds mixed with sugar syrup make for such satisfying sweet treats.
Just cook and peel the seeds, mash them thoroughly and then slowly add sugar syrup, constantly stirring till a thick consistency is achieved.
Serve chilled, optionally topped with whipped cream for an extra touch of elegance.