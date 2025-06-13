Try these unique (and delicious!) salads this summer
Summertime picnics demand refreshing and light meals, and vegan salads are just perfect for that.
These salads are not only healthy but also easy to whip up and carry along.
With the variety of flavors and textures they offer, these can make a delicious addition to any picnic spread.
Here are some unique vegan salad ideas that'll make your summertime gatherings delicious and memorable.
Refreshing combo
Watermelon and mint salad
Watermelon is a quintessential summer fruit, and its hydrating properties are unmatched.
Pairing it with fresh mint leaves makes it a refreshing salad for hot days. Add some lime juice for an extra zing, and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds for crunch.
Not only is this salad visually appealing, but it is also packed with vitamins A and C.
Grain delight
Quinoa tabbouleh twist
Quinoa tabbouleh gives the classic Middle Eastern dish a protein-rich twist.
Substitute bulgur wheat with quinoa to keep it gluten-free while maintaining its signature flavors of parsley, tomatoes, cucumber, lemon juice, and olive oil.
This filling salad gives you essential amino acids as well as fiber, making it filling as well as nutritious.
Tropical fusion
Avocado mango salsa salad
Avocado mango salsa brings together creamy avocados and sweet mangoes in a tropical fusion that bursts with flavors.
Toss in some red onion, cilantro, lime juice (and jalapenos for spice, if you want) and you've got yourself a colorful salad that's packed with healthy fats from avocados and vitamin C from the mangoes—perfect for those looking to relish something exotic yet easy.
Crunchy classic
Roasted chickpea Caesar salad
Roasted chickpeas add crunch to this vegan version of Caesar salad without croutons or cheese-based dressing usually incorporated in traditional recipes.
Toss romaine lettuce leaves in a tahini-based dressing made from garlic paste mixed into lemon juice before topping them off generously with roasted chickpeas seasoned with paprika powder, salt, and pepper to taste preference, ensuring every bite packs a punch of flavor and nutrients alike.