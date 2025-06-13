How to fold fitted sheets quickly
What's the story
Folding fitted sheets can prove to be a daunting task considering their elastic edges and unique shape.
However, with the right technique, you can master this skill in a jiffy.
Here are practical steps that can help you fold fitted sheets like a pro, without any hassle.
Following these simple tips, you will save time and keep your linen closet organized.
Corners first
Start with the corners
Start by holding the sheet inside out with one hand in two adjacent corners.
Bring one corner over the other so they sit perfectly aligned. This step is important as it lays the groundwork for a clean fold.
Once aligned, repeat with the other two corners, tucking all four of them neatly into each other.
Form rectangle
Create a rectangle shape
After lining all corners, gently place the sheet on a flat surface like a bed or table.
Take your time to iron out the wrinkles or folds to make sure you end up making an even rectangle shape.
This mindful step is important to keep your folds uniform, and ensures the final product appears neat and tidy in your linen closet.
Lengthwise folding
Fold lengthwise twice
Start by folding the sheet lengthwise, bringing one edge towards the center, and folding it over again to create a long, narrow strip.
This technique reduces the sheet's bulkiness by a lot, making it easier to handle for the next folds.
By making the fitted sheet into a strip, you prepare for easier storage and a neater look in your linen closet.
This step is essential for keeping your space organized.
Neat finish
Finalize with neat folds
Lastly, fold your long strip into thirds or quarters based on how much storage space you need.
Make sure each fold is crisp by smoothing out any creases along the way for an immaculate finish that fits perfectly in your linen closet without taking too much space.