What's the story

Turmeric, the bright yellow spice we all use in our cooking, has been credited with numerous health benefits, most notably with reducing inflammation and relieving pain.

A natural remedy, turmeric has been used in traditional medicine for centuries now. Its active ingredient curcumin is believed to have these healing effects.

With the increasing interest in natural health solutions, turmeric's ability to combat inflammation and pain is drawing interest from both researchers and the masses.