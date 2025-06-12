Soak up the sun safely: Dos and don'ts
Sunlight is an integral part of our daily wellness regimen. It gives us essential vitamin D, uplifts our mood, and regulates sleep patterns.
But for beginners, it's important to get the right balance of sunlight exposure.
Here are some practical tips to help you enjoy the benefits of sunlight without getting overexposed.
With these, you can enhance your wellness with sun exposure.
Early hours
Morning sunlight benefits
Exposing yourself to sunlight in the early morning can prove beneficial for your health.
The sun's rays are less intense during this time, which minimizes the risk of skin damage, while still allowing your body to produce vitamin D.
Just 15 minutes outside in the morning can help regulate your circadian rhythm and improve your sleep quality.
Safety first
Use protective measures
While sunlight is good, it's also essential to shield your skin from damaging UV rays.
Wearing a sunscreen of at least SPF 30 can help avoid sunburn and minimize the chances of skin cancer.
Furthermore, wearing sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat can protect sensitive areas like your eyes and face from direct exposure.
Moderation matters
Balance indoor and outdoor time
Finding a balance between indoor and outdoor activities ensures that you get enough sunlight without overdoing it.
Instead of long stints under direct sunlight, aim for short periods of sun exposure throughout the day.
This way, you keep your vitamin D levels healthy while minimizing any potential harm from UV rays.
Stay alert
Monitor skin changes
Regularly checking your skin for any changes/abnormalities is an important part of safe sun exposure practices.
Look out for new moles or changes in existing ones, as they could indicate potential issues related to excessive UV exposure.
If you notice anything unusual on your skin after spending time outdoors, consult a healthcare professional promptly.