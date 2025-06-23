Overrated destinations in the Netherlands you may want to skip

We all know how the Netherlands is a visual treat with its postcard-perfect landscapes and lively culture. It receives millions of tourists every year. But, not every place is worth the hype. Some hot spots are usually too crowded and expensive, failing to impress the visitors. Here, we tell you some such overrated places and where to go for a more authentic Dutch experience (without the crowd/inflated prices).

Tourist Trap 1 Amsterdam's Red Light District: A crowded experience Amsterdam's Red Light District is frequently highlighted as a must-see spot. But, it's usually overcrowded with tourists, so much so that experiencing the place peacefully becomes a challenge. The district has turned into more of a spectacle than a real cultural experience. You will be pushed through narrow lanes stuffed with souvenir shops instead of the real local culture.

Tourist Trap 2 Zaanse Schans: More than just windmills Although Zaanse Schans is known for its historic windmills and traditional Dutch houses, it has become too commercialized in recent years. The scenery is definitely picturesque, but the area often feels like an open-air museum instead of a living community. Many travelers say it lacks authenticity due to the influx of tourist-focused businesses, and large tour groups.

Tourist Trap 3 Keukenhof Gardens: Seasonal crowds galore While Keukenhof Gardens are famous for their breathtaking tulip displays, visiting them at peak season can be overwhelming because of the massive crowds. The gardens welcome over a million visitors every year, all within eight weeks of opening every spring. Not only does this make it difficult to soak in the beauty, but you will also have to compete with hordes of people for photo-ops.

Tourist Trap 4 Volendam: A picturesque yet packed village Often marketed as a charming fishing village, Volendam gives a peek into traditional Dutch life. However, its popularity has led to excessive commercialization. The waterfront area is dotted with souvenir shops, catering primarily to tourists instead of locals going about their daily lives. As such, visitors may leave feeling they have experienced more of a tourist trap than an authentic village atmosphere.