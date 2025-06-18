Stargazing lovers: Don't miss these desert destinations
Desert camping is an excellent way to go back to nature and see the night sky in its full glory.
With hardly any light pollution, deserts across the globe make for some of the best stargazing experiences.
From sprawling sand dunes to rugged terrain, these places give you a quiet place to watch the cosmic wonders.
Here are some best desert camping sites in the world perfect for stargazers.
Jordan's gem
Wadi Rum: A celestial haven
Situated in southern Jordan, Wadi Rum is famous for its breathtaking red sandstone mountains and vast desert.
The UNESCO World Heritage site features clear skies nearly all year long, making it a perfect destination for stargazing.
Tourists can camp under the stars and take guided tours that detail constellations and planets visible from this region.
Chile's starry sky
Atacama Desert: Astronomy paradise
The Atacama Desert in Chile is one of the driest places on Earth, giving astronomers unbelievably clear skies for observations.
The high altitude and low humidity make stars and galaxies highly visible.
There are a number of observatories set up here due to the conditions, allowing you to explore both professional telescopes and your own views of the night sky.
Africa's vast expanse
Sahara Desert: Endless horizons
Covering several countries in North Africa, the Sahara Desert has always been known for its endless beauty.
Being so remote, the desert is also free from light interference, so campers can enjoy stunning views of stars, dotted across an endless horizon.
Several tour operators also offer guided camping trips where travelers get to learn astronomy and enjoy traditional hospitality.
USA's stargazing spot
Mojave Desert: Cosmic views near home
Situated mainly in California, USA, the Mojave Desert is a readily accessible option if you're looking for stellar views without the hassle of going overseas.
Famous for its varied landscapes, including Joshua Tree National Park, this desert has plenty of campsites where you can pitch tents or park RVs under the starry sky.
Namibia's natural wonder
Namib Desert: Ancient skies awaiting discovery
Along Namibia's coastline, the Namib Desert is one of Earth's oldest deserts, boasting of unique geological formations- from towering sand dunes meeting ocean waves at Sandwich Harbour or Sossusvlei area within Namib-Naukluft National Park.
They offer unparalleled opportunities not just during daytime but also after sunset, when countless stars illuminate above, making mesmerizing scenes worth capturing through lenses or admiring by naked eye alone.