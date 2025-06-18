Cycling lovers, don't miss these epic trails
What's the story
Once the lifeline of trade, India's salt trails now call out to adventure travelers.
Previously relied upon for carrying salt inland from the coast, these trails meander through varied landscapes and give a glimpse into India's cultural heritage.
Cycling through these trails lets you discover secluded villages, meet with locals, and enjoy the incredible beauty of the country in an eco-friendly way.
Rann of Kutch
Exploring the Rann of Kutch
The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is one of the most famous salt deserts in India. Cycling here gives you the opportunity to see vast white expanses which stretch as far as the eye can see.
The best time to visit is during the winter months when temperatures are cooler. Riders can explore nearby villages famous for their handicrafts and textiles, stunning sunsets over the salt flats.
Tamil Nadu trails
Discovering Tamil Nadu's salt pans
Tamil Nadu's coastal areas are dotted with traditional salt pans, where generations of locals have been harvesting salt.
By cycling through these areas, you get a peek into this age-old practice, as well as some scenic views of the shimmering pans under the sun.
Plus, you can explore the nearby attractions and relish the local delicacies on your journey.
Rajasthan routes
Journey through Rajasthan's salt routes
Rajasthan's arid landscape features numerous ancient salt routes, connecting several towns and cities.
These trails allow cyclists to explore historic forts, palaces, and colorful markets along their way.
The terrain ranges from flat plains to rolling hills, making it ideal for riders of various skill levels.
Odisha paths
Navigating Odisha's coastal paths
Odisha has beautiful coastal paths that were once part of vast trade networks where salt was transported.
Cyclists can enjoy rides along pristine beaches while passing through quaint fishing villages on the way.
The region is also famous for its rich biodiversity; travelers might spot migratory birds or even dolphins on the way.
Safety tips
Tips for safe adventure travel on salt trails
Before you set out on India's salt trails, make sure your cycle is in the best condition. Take along important tools, such as spare tubes and puncture repair kits.
Stay hydrated by carrying enough water, especially in remote locations.
Always dress appropriately and wear helmets for protection across diverse terrains, guarding against possible accidents or injuries during your trip.